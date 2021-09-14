State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,031 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $52,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Workday stock opened at $267.75 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,487.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

