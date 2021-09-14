State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,738 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $57,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,319,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $331.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.13 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.