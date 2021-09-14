State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,010 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $65,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

