State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,202 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $57,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

