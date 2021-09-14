State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,394 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

