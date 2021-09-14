State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,403 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

