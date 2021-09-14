State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,974 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after buying an additional 405,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,326,001. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.