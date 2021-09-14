State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of IHS Markit worth $56,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

