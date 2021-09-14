State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $59,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

