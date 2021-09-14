State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

NYSE STT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.