Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.40. 826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $677.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth $306,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.