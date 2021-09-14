Stellar Price Down 3.9% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.77 billion and approximately $479.81 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078817 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00077495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00172079 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00623092 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,800 coins and its circulating supply is 23,679,963,847 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

