stETH (Lido) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,280.67 or 0.06994529 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $199.70 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00080697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00120443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00169826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.10 or 0.99762746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00887091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00872251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

