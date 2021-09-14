Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,977 shares of company stock worth $21,831,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.