Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
