STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 7061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

