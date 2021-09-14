Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 14th (AA, AAL, AAPL, ABF, ALGT, ALK, AMRC, AMZN, BAB, BLU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 14th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $140.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.50 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 98 ($1.28). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $276.00 to $302.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $99.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $331.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.10 ($7.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $560.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $475.00 to $530.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $540.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $550.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $535.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $460.00 to $585.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $525.00 to $560.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

