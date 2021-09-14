Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 14th (AIF, ARGTF, CAS, CFP, CFX, COP, CPG, IFP, LUN, NGD)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 14th:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

