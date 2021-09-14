Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 14th (AIF, ARGTF, CAS, CFP, CFX, COP, CPG, IFP, LUN, NGD)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 14th:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$9.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS)

had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

