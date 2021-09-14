Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 14th (ACET, ACVA, AFRM, AIQUY, AIR, ALRN, ANPDF, AOWDF, ASBFY, ATDRY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 14th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $89.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $475.00 to $525.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

