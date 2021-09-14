Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 14th (AHT, BLDP, BLU, BMRN, BONH, CEG, CNS, FANG, ITM, JD)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 14th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. Eight Capital currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale. Societe Generale currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $555.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $509.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $198.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $216.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

