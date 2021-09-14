Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 14th (AHT, BLDP, BLU, BMRN, BONH, CEG, CNS, FANG, ITM, JD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 14th:

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. Eight Capital currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale. Societe Generale currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $555.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $509.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $198.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $216.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

