Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 65,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,718% compared to the average volume of 3,587 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on FINV shares. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
