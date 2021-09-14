Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 65,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,718% compared to the average volume of 3,587 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FINV shares. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 61,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

