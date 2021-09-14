Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,335% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 800,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,690. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 50.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

