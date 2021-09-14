Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15,116% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

Shares of URNM stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.64. 67,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,437. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

