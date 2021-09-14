StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.17

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 3060764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

