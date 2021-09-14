StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.17

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 3060764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
