STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

