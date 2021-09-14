STRAKS Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $33,806.10 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC.

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

