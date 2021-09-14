Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LEAS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,590. Strategic Asset Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Strategic Asset Leasing
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.