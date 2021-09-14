Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,590. Strategic Asset Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Strategic Asset Leasing

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

