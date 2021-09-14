Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

