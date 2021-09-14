Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,049.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,049.92 and last traded at $1,957.08, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,923.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,856.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,566.33.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

