Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $73,601.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

