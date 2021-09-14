Stride (NYSE:LRN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stride by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 105,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.