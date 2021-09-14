Strike Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Strike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $60.56 or 0.00130110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $179.81 million and $7.95 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00078747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00120333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00170034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,433.45 or 0.99764329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.06 or 0.07208506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.29 or 0.00887969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

