Strong Price Tops $499.10 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $499.10 or 0.01066565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $69.01 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00123596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.54 or 0.99728413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.55 or 0.07063957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.84 or 0.00927126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

