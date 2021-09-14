Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

