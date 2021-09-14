Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

