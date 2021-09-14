Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $593.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00143687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.19 or 0.00810899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043680 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

