Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Materials worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

