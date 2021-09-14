SUN Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.04 or 1.00170851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.52 or 0.07206010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00868933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.