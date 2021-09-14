Sun (New) (SUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.89 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $179.34 million and $23.89 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

