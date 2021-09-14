SUN (old) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

