SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00079249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00121835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00172022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.46 or 1.00054255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.18 or 0.07155419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.56 or 0.00915410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002902 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

