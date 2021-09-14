Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNNY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

About Sunnyside Bancorp

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

