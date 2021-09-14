SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.05 million and $197,833.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

