SureRemit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,773.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.80 million and $27,773.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00120414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00169783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.65 or 1.00007353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.78 or 0.07009627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00886180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars.

