Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Up 0.6%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 93,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 354,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUR. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £145.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.51.

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

