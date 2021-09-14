Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Reaches $72,260.40

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $72,260.40 and approximately $323.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00739479 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

