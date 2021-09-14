Suretly (SUR) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $69,984.35 and approximately $105.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

