SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 11% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.31 or 0.00026314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $393.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00145367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.12 or 0.00793474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,632,762 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.