Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Neutral

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $750.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $600.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $296.17 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

