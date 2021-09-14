SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Cut by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises 3.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $16.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.50. 11,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,078. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

