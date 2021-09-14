SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $602.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.17. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

